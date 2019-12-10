HYD Vs ODS Dream11 Prediction, Match News, Squad Details And Updates

Hyderabad FC have failed to impress in their debut ISL season thus far. They have managed to win just one game from seven matches this season. The Hyderabad-based franchise have won one, drawn one and lost five matches as they sit at the bottom of the ISL rankings table. Meanwhile, Odisha FC have looked better than their opponents from Wednesday as they lie seventh in the league. However, they have also managed just one win (against Mumbai City FC) from seven matches. In-form striker Aridane Santana will be key for Odisha FC. They will hope to bag all three points in the away clash against Hyderabad FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 11, 2019. Here is our take on both teams along with the HYD vs ODS Dream11 prediction.

Hyderabad FC touch down in Pune for Odisha FC clash

HYD vs ODS Dream11 prediction

Odisha FC predicted line-up

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

Hyderabad FC predicted line-up

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafa Lopez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Robin Singh, Bobo.

HYD vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Diawandou Diagne, Matthew Kilgallon, Rana Gharami

Midfielders: Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho

Forwards: Robin Singh. Aridane Santana, Bobo

BFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction

Hyderabad FC 0-1 Odisha FC

Note - The BFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.

