Hyderabad FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Details And Comprehensive Preview

ISL champions Bengaluru FC will travel to Hyderabad with an eye on making it 3 wins in a row for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are rooted to the bottom of the table after winning just once in five games in their debut ISL campaign. Check out the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming details and a detailed match preview.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC preview

Phil Brown's Hyderabad FC were dealt a dramatic blow on Monday when Chennaiyin FC snatched a 2-1 victory in which all goals were scored during injury time. After failing to win any of their last two games, they remain 10th with just 3 points from five games. On the other hand, Bengaluru are entering the contest after winning their last two games and their captain Sunil Chettri scoring in both of them. After three draws to begin their season, Bengaluru have picked up well and are currently third with 9 points.

Hyderabad FC: LLWLL

Bengaluru FC: WWDDD

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

Hyderabad FC will be without their defensive duo Adil Khan and Sahil Panwar for the game. For Bengaluru FC, Rahul Bheke remains a doubt with a slight muscle problem. However, Erik Paartalu's return has been a huge boost.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC managers' comments

"Every football game, for me, is like a game of chess. You have to think about a plan, you have to explain that to the players, then you have to make sure things go right." More on what @CarlesCuadrat said ahead of #HFCBFC. #WeAreBFChttps://t.co/byL35hlrkz — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 28, 2019

Hyderabad FC v Bengaluru FC: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafa Lopez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Robin Singh, Bobo

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran Polo, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming details

Date: Friday, November 29, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports and Jio TV.

