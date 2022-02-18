Hyderabad look to consolidate lead at top

Bambolim, Feb 18 (PTI) With the chasing pack snapping at their heels, Hyderabad FC will look to leave no stone unturned in their bid to consolidate their top spot when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Hyderabad are on 29 points from 16 games but have ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down their neck having the same number of points but with a game in hand.

The Mariners take on Kerala Blasters earlier in the day but Manolo Marquez would want his wards to decide their own fate with a win on Saturday which would all but secure their place in the semifinals.

Hyderabad are currently in the midst of their best-ever season. In their last match, they equalled their record points total in a single season of 29 points, in just 16 matches. They have also won eight matches, the most they have managed in a single season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in the form of his life for Hyderabad, scoring 14 goals so far but for Marquez the pleasing fact is that others have also contributed with goals and assists making the team click.

Javier Siverio was handed a start in the last game and he rewarded his coach with a crucial goal as they won 2-1 against Bengaluru FC. Siverio now has six goal contributions with only Ogbeche involved in more goals for the club.

Joao Victor also scored in the previous match and now has four goals to his name, his best-ever return in a single season.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are not mathematically out of the semifinal race but realistically the defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan the other night virtually ended all their hopes. FC Goa are in ninth spot with 18 points from 17 matches.

Glan Martins is suspended for the game against Hyderabad FC, Pereira confirmed.

The last time the two sides met, it was a 1-1 stalemate. PTI PDS PDS BS BS

