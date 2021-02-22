Hyderabad Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Hyderabad FC lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in their upcoming match of the ongoing Indian Super League on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 22 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM. Let’s have a look at the Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream, playing 11, and other match details

😍 𝓘𝓽'𝓼 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓬𝓱𝓭𝓪𝔂!!!



⚽️ Our Monday night is a massive one as we take on league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan in Vasco. How do you plan on making this a special night? #HFCATKMB #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/KHqZWC7mUC — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 22, 2021

Hyderabad FC will walk into the game following an impressive run of performances as the hosts are currently flying high on a 10-match unbeaten run. Remaining undefeated since the start of 2021, Manalo Marquez’s men are slotted third on the ISL table and will start the match with the aim to consolidate their position in the top four with a win on Monday. However, they face an uphill task against ATK Mohun Bagan and will have to bring out their A-game if they wish to snatch away any points in this game.

Table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan will see their match against Hyderabad FC as an opportunity to confirm their position at the top and get the League Winners Shield alongside securing the AFC Champions League spot. They walk into the match following an impressive run by registering five straight victories with their latest one being a comfortable 301 win against local Rivals SC East Bengal. They will be brimming with confidence and with their last group stage match with second-placed Mumbai City FC, the Mariners will likely be more desperate for a victory on Monday.

Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Hyderabad FC- Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Fran Sandaza, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

ATK Mohun Bagan- Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Lenny Rodrigues, Marcelinho, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Where to watch Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw during their previous head-to-head meeting in December last year. After playing out a goalless first half, Manvir Singh opening up the scoring and handed the Mariners the lead in the 54th minute of the game. However, the Nizams managed to get a penalty in the 65th minute as Joao Victor converted the spot-kick and helped his team crawl back into the game. We expect the match to be an enticing encounter and expect ATK Mohun Bagan to edge out a narrow win against Hyderabad FC on Monday.

Prediction- Hyderabad 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan