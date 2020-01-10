Hyderabad Vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming Details, Team News Ahead Of ISL Clash

Hyderabad FC host Chennaiyin FC for their Matchday 12 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Hyderabad FC are currently on the last spot of the points table with just one win in 11 games (D 2, L 8). The Hyderabad-based side has a total of 5 points to their name. The newly formed side has not won a single game in their last five clashes (L 4 D 1). Hyderabad FC have found the net 11 times this ISL season and conceded 26 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -6.

As for Chennaiyin FC, they are on the 9th spot of the ISL points table with 2 wins in 10 games (D 3, L 5). Chennaiyin FC have managed to bag a total of 9 points in the ISL 2019-20 season with a negative goal difference of -7.

Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Friday, January 10, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium



Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin team news (full squads)

CFC vs HYD - Team Squad

Chennaiyin FC:

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antony, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri.

Head Coach Phil Brown suggested that Rafa will be out for a while due to his injury but the team will be playing to get three points in the match against Chennai.#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #PressConference #HEROISL #IndianSuperLeague #Hyderabad #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/vKQzhXNLit — Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) January 10, 2020

Hyderabad:

Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

