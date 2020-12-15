Hyderabad Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

An unbeaten Hyderabad FC take on bottom-placed SC East Bengal in match number 29 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter between the two teams is set to kick off in Goa. Here is our Hyderabad vs East Bengal live stream, Hyderabad vs East Bengal prediction, Hyderabad vs East Bengal team news, the Hero ISL standings of the teams and other details.

How to watch Hyderabad vs East Bengal live? Hyderabad vs East Bengal team news

The Hero Indian Super League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports network. Besides, the Hyderabad vs East Bengal live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Here are more details on how to watch Hyderabad vs East Bengal live.

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Hyderabad vs East Bengal Game Preview

East Bengal have just one point from four games and are yet to score a goal in this year's competition. Their opponents have just one goal from open play, with the other two goals coming from penalties. Hyderabad FC, however, remain undefeated so far and will go into this game aiming to continue their streak. On the Hero ISL standings, Hyderabad occupy seventh place, while East Bengal languish at the bottom of the table. The two teams will lock horns for the first time tonight. Our Hyderabad vs East Bengal prediction is that the match will end a goalless draw.

Hyderabad vs East Bengal team news

For Hyderabad FC, striker Joel Chianese and midfielder Luis Sastre are not available, but Aridane Santana is can now be picked up. On the other side, East Bengal's Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox, Sankar Roy and Lokon Metei are doubtful for the game. East Bengal will also be without Lyngdoh who is suspended after he was sent off in the last game.

Hyderabad vs East Bengal team news - Probable playing XI

Hyderabad FC probable 11 - Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

SC East Bengal probable 11 - Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohamad Irshad; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwang, Narayan Das; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony Pilkington

Image credits: ISL Media