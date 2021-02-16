Hyderabad Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Match 96 of the Hero Indian Super League sees Hyderabad FC take on Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on February 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM. Let's have a look at the Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters live stream, playing 11, and other details of this ISL encounter.

😍 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬!!!



⚔️ We take on Kerala Blasters in a must-win game and we need your support, now more than ever.



Tell us your plans for this Tuesday night thriller coming soon from Vasco.#HFCKBFC #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/seBujHoaqt — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 16, 2021

Fifth-placed Hyderabad FC are set to play Kerala Blasters FC who are ranked 10th in the ISL standings. Given the team's form, Hyderabad FC start the match as favourites to win this match but fave a tough opposition in Kerala Blasters who will have to win all of their matches in order to have a shot at the ISL playoff spot.

Also Read Champions League Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details For Round Of 16 First Leg

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters team news and predicted playing 11

Both teams will start the match while missing one key starter for the Tuesday evening clash. Hyderabad FC will miss the services of Mohammed Yasir as he received a red card for his challenge on Wahengbam Angousana in their previous outing against SC East Bengal and will remain suspended for Tuesday. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will miss star defender Nishu Kumar after he suffered from a knee injury and is most likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the season. Apart from these two players, both managers have a full-strength squad available for selection.

Hyderabad FC- Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Also Read Werner Ends 1,000-minute EPL Goal Drought, Chelsea Goes 4th

Kerala Blasters- Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

Where to watch Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read Bayern Held 3-3 By Struggling Bielefeld On Bundesliga Return

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters prediction

Both teams walk into the match following a poor run of form. despite remaining unbeaten in 9 matches, Hyderabad FC have won only three of their last 9 games. They failed to pocked three points in their previous two outings and will be hoping to convert such draws into wins and walk away with three points. Kerala Blasters on the other hand have a leaky defence to sort out as the Yellow Army has conceded 6 goals in their previous three matches. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams look to play out with intent and focus on getting the most points possible. We predict Hyderabad FC to edge out a comfortable win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Parma Extends Winless Run With 2-1 Loss At Verona In Serie A