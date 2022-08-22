'I Am Joining The Biggest Club In England': Casemiro Excited To Play With Ronaldo Again

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro has urged Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford, calling him one of the best players in the history of the game. Casemiro is all set to join Manchester United after signing a deal with the English club worth up to £70 million earlier this month. During a press conference on Monday, the 30-year-old was asked about Ronaldo's situation at United.

Casemiro hopes Ronaldo stays at Manchester United

Speaking to reporters, Casemiro stated that he hasn't yet spoken to Ronaldo but expressed his desire for the Portuguese superstar to remain at United. Casemiro called Ronaldo an incredible player and claimed he was eager to play with him once again. Casemiro and Ronaldo played together at Real Madrid before the latter left the Spanish giants to join Juventus in 2018.

"I haven't talked to Cristiano, I hope he stays because he's one of the best players in all the time. He's incredible. I want to bring my values ​​to Manchester United, everything that Real Madrid taught me, to win from day to day, from every training session. I want to experience the Premier from within. I enjoy everything I have," Casemiro said.

Casemiro also explained that his journey at Real Madrid was over and he wanted to join the 'biggest club in England' for a new experience.

"“I'm going to United, one of the biggest teams in the world that competes with the greatness of Madrid. I felt my journey here was over. Now I join the biggest club in England but I'll always be a Real Madrid fan and I'll celebrate every goal," Casemiro said.

Casemiro's comment comes amid reports of a rift between Ronaldo and Manchester United. For several weeks, reports have claimed that Ronaldo is keen on leaving United because of the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. According to reports, United are also open to selling Ronaldo and will do it if they find a suitable replacement for the 37-year-old.

Casemiro's La Liga career

In his illustrious career with Madrid, Casemiro won a total of 18 major trophies. This includes the tally of five Champions League trophies, three LaLiga trophies, three FIFA Club World Cup trophies, three UEFA Supercup titles, one Spanish Cup title, and three Spanish Super Cup trophies. Madrid also put out a post, remembering Casemiro’s incredible tally of trophies.

Meanwhile, announcing the development of Casemiro’s transfer on Friday night, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid C. F. and Manchester United have agreed to terms for the transfer of Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, who is part of the club's history".

Image: Twitter/Casemiro/Ronaldo

