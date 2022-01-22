'I Can Confirm': Carlo Ancelotti Provides Huge Update On Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Future

Belgian star winger Eden Hazard has found life difficult at the Santiago Bernabeu since making the shift from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019. He has missed 65 matches in three seasons due to injury and has also struggled to make an impact when fit.

With Hazard seemingly struggling to find a confirmed place in the starting line-up, Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti has provided a huge update on the Belgian footballer's future.

Carlo Ancelotti provides major update on Eden Hazard's future

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Eden Hazard will stay at the club despite interest from several Premier League clubs. Moreover, the 62-year old Italian coach added that the Belgian star is very much in his plans for next season. However, with Los Blancos reportedly planning on signing Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window, Hazard's place in the line-up could be in jeopardy.

Speaking of what Ancelotti said about the star Belgian winger, Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday, "Hazard is in our plans for the next season, I can confirm." With interest quite high from several Premier League clubs to sign him, it remains to be seen whether the 31-year old will make a switch back to England.

Most recently, reports claimed that Hazard rejected a move to Newcastle United, who were looking to sign him for £40 million. While the former Chelsea player has made only 17 appearances in all competitions this season, he produced a decent performance against Elche in his last game, suggesting that he could be rediscovering his form. Hazard scored a 115th winner against Elche in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Real Madrid continues to lead La Liga standings

Real Madrid continues to lead the La Liga table after a 4-1 win over Valencia on January 9. Los Blancos currently have 49 points and are four points clear of second-placed Sevilla after 21 matches. Carlo Ancelotti's side will next host Elche in the league this Sunday, with the match scheduled to commence live at 8:45 PM IST on 23 January 2022.