'I Don’t Think It's Fair': Newcastle Director On Roman Abramovich's Exit From Chelsea

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley made an appearance at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit recently and expressed concerns over the manner in which Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is going to exit his Premier League club, Chelsea. Abramovich announced his decision of selling Chelsea in an official statement on Wednesday, after days of speculations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. It is understood that Roman Abramovich decided to sell the triumphant team in a bid to escape the sanctions on Russian businesses and personalities imposed by the UK government.

Meanwhile, as reported by Metro, while speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Amanda Staveley said the world is always going to suffer from geopolitical issues, and it is sad to see someone having to give up ownership of a club due to certain factors.

“This world is never not going to have problems. It’s really hard, and I’m really sad today that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship he may have with someone. I don’t think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account,” the Newcastle director explained.

Newcastle United owners wanted to buy Chelsea

Notably, Amanda played a huge role in the Saudi Arabian consortium's acquisition of Newcastle United back in 2021. Speaking at the event, she revealed the club’s new owners had previously explored the possibility of buying Chelsea from Abramovich. “One great thing about taking four years to buy Newcastle as we had the great opportunity to look at every club, and that includes Chelsea”, she said. Concluding her remarks, Amanda added that the Stamford Bridge side is a wonderful club and she loves working with her Chelsea colleagues on the Premier League board.

Abramovich decided to sell the club a few days after handing over the control and stewardship of the club to the trustees. However, amid threats of getting sanctioned by the UK looming over his head, the 55-year old announced he is trying to sell the club. Abramovich made his wealth in oil and aluminium during the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He is well known for his friendship with President Vladimir Putin and the former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

(Image: AP)