'I Hereby Put My Offer': Conor McGregor Names Price To Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Conor McGregor has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring to buy Chelsea from its outgoing owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire, who has owned the club since 2003, is learned to have set a price tag of 3 billion pounds on the club. Abramovic was earlier reported to have hastily sold off his residences and properties in the United Kingdom (UK) following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which was met with strong financial sanctions from the West.

Roman Abramovich was reportedly terrified of the fact that the UK government may impose sanctions on him. McGregor, in the meantime, has shown his interest in buying the club and quoted his price on Twitter, writing, "I hereby put forward my offer of £1.5bn." McGregor expressed his desire soon after Abramovic announced his decision to sell Chelsea. Taking to Twitter, McGregor wrote, “I wish to explore this”.

McGregor also tagged the Chelsea team in his tweet and attached a screenshot of a WhatsApp message wherein he wrote, "Chelsea for sale £3bn. Let's buy it." The price quoted by McGregor is half of what Abramovic set. However, due to his net worth, McGregor may not be able to purchase the Premier League football club.

Chelsea news: Will Conor McGregor be able to buy the club?

As per MARCA, McGregor’s net worth currently stands at £141million. The veteran earns through his income in the UFC and additional funds from the 2017 bout with Floyd Mayweather and the sale of his Proper 12 whiskey business. But even after combining all, McGregor may not be able to match Abramovic’s £3billion asking price.

Earlier, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss said that Abramovic offered him to buy the club. Abramovic wanted to retain Chelsea’s ownership, but that will not be possible if the UK government impose sanctions on him. However, Wyss mentioned that he won’t be buying Chelsea alone and would be doing it with a consortium of six to seven other investors.

"You know, Chelsea owes him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first,” he stated.

"But what I can already say; I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors," Wyss added.

