I-League Likely To Have Delhi-based Sudeva FC Replacing Mohun Bagan Next Season: Report

The current season of Indian domestic football comprising of the I-League and ISL has been going steady thus far. ATK lead the ISL standings while Mohun Bagan top the I-League table and are in line to secure promotion to the Indian top flight next season. However, Mohun Bagan's promotion will leave a void to fill in the I-League and a certain Delhi-based football club named Sudeva FC are in contention to feature in the competition ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Mohun Bagan top the I-League table for now

Indian football: Delhi to get its first I-League team next season?

In a recent interview, Sudeva FC owner Anuj Gupta confirmed with Goal.com by stating: "Yes, we are interested in playing the I-League. If the AIFF invites bids, we are looking to submit our case." A couple of years ago in 2018, Sudeva FC acquired 85 per cent stake in Spanish third division club Olimpic de Xativa. Since then, budding young footballers from Delhi have been sent to Spain for exposure. Recently, in August 2019, three kids from the Sudeva Football Academy were sent to the Spanish club for training. At present, the I-League has 11 clubs which includes AIFF's developmental side - Indian Arrows.

Neroca FC host Indian Arrows FC in Imphal on Tuesday

