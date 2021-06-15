I Love Manchester United: Joel Glazer On Criticism By Neville And Fans' Frustration

Manchester United owner Joel Glazer is taking on board all the criticism over his family's ownership of the club as he looks to build bridges with the supporters. The Glazer family have always been considered as a cash cow milking money out of Manchester United, and Glazer is keen to put those claims to rest as he plans reforms and repair relations with the club's supporters. The Man Utd owner has now responded to some of the criticism, particularly labelled by Sky Sports pundit and former captain Gary Neville.

What did Joel Glazer say? Joel Glazer comments on Gary Neville criticism

Joel Glazer said that he was well aware of the criticism aimed at the club ownership Gary Neville and hinted that he is taking everything in as he aims to repair relations with the supporters. The Man Utd owner attended a two-hour meeting with the United fans’ forum earlier this month, the minutes of which have now been published. Glazer said that his family's silence has given fans the impression they do not care about the club. He admitted that in hindsight that was not a correct call and brushed all claims that they were only interested in commercial interests and money.

Joel Glazer comments came in after one fan told him that the club had become a laughing stock. Glazer said that he was also aware of the criticism posed by Gary Neville. The former Red Devils skipper has become a fierce critic of the Glazer family since they aligned themselves with the doomed European Super League proposals, saying there is "general distrust and dislike" of the family from Man United fans.

Glazer responded by saying, "I know Gary has been, to say the least, pretty hard on us, and it's okay. Everybody has their views. People always have good points, good ideas and you have to take them to heart. You can't ignore people. We can't ignore things, we have got to listen. You can’t necessarily accomplish everything, it’s not always that simple. Sometimes things are a little more complex, but Gary's a legend. Gary did so much for this club. Gary has good ideas, good thoughts. And they're heard".

"I love Manchester United, because of the passion, the excitement, the togetherness, the emotion, everything that it brings out. There nothing else that does it. There's nothing else like walking into a stadium filled with 76,000 people singing, chanting, cheering. It's what, for me personally, ultimately attracted me or drew me into the love of the game." - Joel Glazer on his love and commitment towards the club

Joel Glazer was also pressed on his true relationship with Man United during the forum, with the family rarely attending games, although that has been difficult during the pandemic, and whether he understood the passion that supporters have. The Man Utd owner reiterated his commitment to the club and said that he had a great appreciation for everyone's love of the club, what it means to people, how it impacts their lives on a daily basis, week in and week out. He added, "Nobody wants to wake up that next morning after a defeat in a big match. I recognise the role it plays day in and day out, how it brings families together, brings people together, brings all different people together, rooting for the same goal. And that's, frankly, why I love the sport".

