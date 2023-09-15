'I needed to give myself confidence': Arsenal star admits he was struggling at London club

Arsenal went into the international break with three wins and one defeat in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The London-based club, who are fifth in the table, will return to action on September 17 when they take on Everton at the Goodison Park. And three days later, Arsenal will begin their Champions League group stage campaign against PSV Eindhoven.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal lost the Premier League title to Manchester City in 2022-23

The club will make its Champions League return for the first time in 6 years

Arsenal are grouped with Sevilla, PSV and Lens in the UCL group stage

Tomiyasu eager to prove his worth

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is on a mission to reclaim his confidence and secure a spot in Mikel Arteta's squad. After an impressive international stint with Japan, where he played a pivotal role in their victories over Germany and Turkey, Tomiyasu is determined to carry his newfound self-assurance back to the Premier League.

Tomiyasu featured prominently in Japan's remarkable 4-1 triumph over Germany and made a brief appearance in their 4-2 victory against Turkey. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasised the importance of self-belief. "I had to convince myself, or rather, I needed to give myself confidence," he shared with Football Zone. "I felt like I needed to regain my confidence.

Get to know our Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu as he plays eighteen questions 👇 pic.twitter.com/52rLt1zlqS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 13, 2023

"I wondered if it has become a problem. But at Arsenal it’s different, so if you ask me if I can just do that at Arsenal, that’s a different story. At Arsenal, too, I need to do my best to secure a spot in the squad.

"I’d like to say that, but I gained a lot of confidence from the way I played in these two international matches. My days at Arsenal are really demanding, so if you ask me if I’m going to regain my confidence completely, I can’t say 100 per cent yes. I really feel like I’m doing well at Arsenal. I just need to be confident when I am there. Of course, there were times when I lost confidence, honestly, I thought about a lot of things."

The 24-year-old Japanese right-back, who arrived at Arsenal from Bologna, initially enjoyed a promising start but faced challenges that saw him drop down the pecking order. Despite these setbacks, Tomiyasu's international experience has rekindled his self-assurance.

With one start and a red card in his three Premier League appearances this season, Tomiyasu is eager to prove his worth in upcoming fixtures, particularly the clash against Everton on Sunday and the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on September 20. Arsenal fans will be watching closely as Tomiyasu aims to translate his international form into club success.