'I Want To Score Goals': Sadio Mane Sets His 2021-22 Liverpool Expecations Loud And Clear

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has set up an ambitious target of scoring goals this season for the club. After having an ordinary 2020-21 season, Mane believes that his goal-scoring run would play a pivotal role in Liverpool’s success this season. In the 2020-21 season, Sadio Mane netted only 16 goals. This is the second-worst season for the Senegalese player at Anfield.

Sadio Mane's goal target - winger sets target for 2021-22 season

In Liverpool’s official matchday programme, Mane said:

"I want to score goals, and set up team-mates, even to score 30 goals. Why not? The more the better as far as I'm concerned and my ambition for the team is to win trophies. Everybody is hungry for that."

The player further added that he was disappointed that he could not get to where he wanted last season.

"I was so disappointed with last season, and passionately so, as I thought I could have done more. Whereas I might have been scoring between 18 and 22 goals a season, then on that occasion it was no longer the case so, of course, I was going to be disappointed."

Mane’s performance for Liverpool

Having joined the club in the 2016-17 season from Southampton, Mane has shown some great consistency in terms of goals and assists. Right from the start of his career, Jurgen Klopp has believed in him and now Mane is one of the big guns for Liverpool. Sadio Mane had an excellent performance in the 2017-18 season, which helped Liverpool lift the UEFA Champions League title for the 6th time and guided the club to Premier League title in 2019-20.

However, in 2020-21, the club had some major setbacks due to the injuries to some major players but managed to finish in the top-4. This season, the famous attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino is expected to get back to goal-scoring form and help the club lift the Premier League trophy for the second time in three years. Liverpool currently stand 5th in the table with two wins and one draw in three games. They take on Leeds United on September 12.

