'I Will Leave Barcelona If I'm The Problem': Xavi Gives Straightforward Reply To Critics

Following Barcelona's disappointing 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, the Catalan giants' coach Xavi was asked several questions about his future at the club. Despite the massive criticisms, the Spanish manager seemed unfazed as he gave a befitting response to his critics by stating that he will leave the club if he deems himself as the problem rather than the solution.

Xavi gives outstanding reply to critics

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the massive clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona coach Xavi said, "I know there’s a lot of pressure, a lot of criticism, this is Barca. I will not stop working and trying. The day that I’m not sure (of myself), I will leave. I will not be a problem for Barcelona the day I see I am not a solution."

Speaking of the massive clash against Los Blancos, the Spaniard added, "It’s a vital game for us, and for Madrid too, let’s see who comes out of it as leaders."

As things stand in the La Liga table, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on points after having played eight games each. With both arch-rivals having scored 22 points apeice, this clash promises to be an enthralling and feisty one. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash will commence live at 7:45 PM IST on Sunday, October 16.

While Barcelona are having an outstanding season in the league so far, the same cannot be said for the UEFA Champions League, where the Catalan giants are at risk of elimination. As things stand in Group C of the UCL after four games, Xavi's side are currently in third with four points, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan.

Speaking of the difference in the level of performances in La Liga and the UCL, Xavi added, "I think (our) project is under construction. The debacle in Europe is sad, but we are on a good path. We are having a splendid season in La Liga. We have made good signings, it’s too soon to draw conclusions. We have to keep working, I don’t know any other path towards success.”