'I Will Return Soon...': Footballer Priya's Heartbreaking Final Post Hours Before Death

In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old footballer, R Priya, breathed her last due to alleged medical negligence at Periyar Nagar government hospital in Chennai. Sources told Republic Media Network that she was admitted to Periyar Nagar government hospital for knee arthroscopy on November 7.

However, she was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after severe complications led her to believe that her right leg is required to be amputated. Her family members have staged a protest alleging medical negligence led to her death after a knee surgery. They have demanded stringent action from the police in the matter.

What was Priya's final post before death?

Meanwhile as the protests flared, Priya's final WhatsApp post hours before her death is now breaking the internet. "To all of my friends and relatives, I will return soon with more strength. Don't worry anyone. My game will never leave me. You can count on my return," she wrote. In fact, she had assured her friends and family that she would 'recover soon' to make a 'comeback'.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, has announced Rs. 10 lakh as compensation for the deceased's family, besides assuring a government job to one of her sisters. Moreover, two doctors were suspended on Tuesday following her death.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K.Annamalai taking to Twitter wrote, "Shocking news of the death of college student, football player sister Priya at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai due to wrong treatment by government doctors during surgery. My deepest condolences to sister Priya's family. Every government department is dying under this incompetent DMK regime. It is sad that the medical field has joined that line."