Ian Wright Hits Out At Leicester City Fans After They Verbally Abuse Him And Roy Keane

2021 FA Cup winners Leicester City defeated the 2020-21 Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Community Shield thanks to a late penalty from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho at Wembley, on August 7. It was a closely contested match with both sides holding their lines and not committing too much in attack and eventually it was a defensive error that led to a penalty and that was converted by the former City man.

A fine day for The Foxes marred by a certain section of their fans

The result showcased a wonderful won for the Leicester fans who had traveled to London to watch their team in action and lift the first trophy of the season. However, there was some controversy as Leicester fans were branded "complete mugs" live on TV by Ian Wright who was working as a pundit for ITV alongside Emile Heskey and Roy Keane.

After the match, Wright took to Twitter as he uploaded a video to explain why he had criticised the Leicester fans saying that he and Keane were abused during the match and that a section of their support had "let themselves down".

"Let me just clear that up because obviously, Leicester fans know how much respect I've got for them, their owners and constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do", Wright said in the video.

"But what I got to say, doing punditry from the gantry where we were, some of the Leicester fans. What they were doing calling Roy (Keane) 'Irish C', they know what words they were mouthing to me, you let yourselves down bro, big time. Really disappointed, really disappointed on the day, what was a fantastic day for Leicester City fans, them fans in front of those kids, throwing the stuff down what they were doing, mouthing and shouting what they were shouting, disgraceful behaviour man", Wright added.

"Leicester shouldn't be acting like that, certain fans you don't represent Leicester", he furthermore stated.

A closely contested match

Around the 88th minute of the game, Iheanacho was tripped by Nathan Ake and the referee pointed straight to the spot. The Nigerian forward then converted the spot-kick to give his team the lead and essentially lift the Community Shield.

Up until that point it had been a rather even affair in the match before the Premier League gets underway on August 13, when Arsenal hostnewly-promoted Brentford.

Jack Grealish was given his debut at around 65 minutes, but he could not muster up any real opportunity for a much-changed team.

