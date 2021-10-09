Ian Wright Quashes Claims Of Salah Being 'selfish'; Cites Improved Relationship With Mane

Arsenal legend Ian Wright insists Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is not selfish and states that he has noticed a drastic change in his relationship with fellow winger Sadio Mane. The two have combined for a total of 13 goals already this season.

The two were also in top form last week against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as they combined for the first goal before Salah scored a stunning second goal. However, Salah's brilliance could not help Liverpool claim all three points as they drew 2-2 against Pep Guardiola's side.

Ian Wright notices change in relationship between Salah and Mane

On various occasions in the past, football pundits have questioned the relationship between Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with several suggesting that they have a sour relationship that is not good for the team. There have been instances in the past when Mane or Salah have opted against passing to each other, resulting in the other losing his cool over the decision. With the two combining on various occasions this season, Arsenal legend Ian Wright is of the view that the deadly duo have a stronger bond as compared to previous seasons.

While speaking to Premier League productions, Wright said, "When I watch them now, you can always tell with the strikers if they celebrate with each other. If they celebrate with each other, then you know that it is fine. And they do, they do celebrate with each other. I think there was a time when Mane came off [Burnley in 2019]. They have obviously sorted that out now. Now you see them looking for each other."

Ian Wright dismisses accusations Mohamed Salah is selfish

Ian Wright also dismissed claims that Mohamed Salah is a selfish player as he cited the Egyptian's assists this season. The Liverpool winger has three Premier League assists this season to prove Wright's point.

"He's somebody that, when you get in the box, I wouldn't complain about or call selfish because Mo Salah scores and he assists. When he doesn't pass to you, you know he will at some stage," added the Arsenal legend.