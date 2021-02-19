IBKS Vs TRB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Istanbul Basaksehir square off against Trabzonspor in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on February 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the IBKS vs TRB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

IBKS vs TRB live: IBKS vs TRB Dream11 match preview

Istanbul Basaksehir have been extremely poor in their recent outings winning only one out of their previous nine games. They are currently slotted 18th on the Super Lig table and are in the relegation zone. With just 24 points from as many games, Aykut Kocaman's men have massively underperformed this season and they start this match following a 2-1 loss to Goztepe in their previous outing. They will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways but face tough opposition in Trabzonspor and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to pick up any points on Friday.

Also Read Barcelona Missed Out On Signing Kylian Mbappe In 2017 In Favour Of Dembele: Football Agent

Trabzonspor on the other hand have been pretty solid in the Super Lig as they are currently positioned fourth on the table. They have registered 13 wins from 24 games this season pocketing 45 points and will walk into this match following a seven-game winning streak. Given their team's current form, the visitors start the match as favourites and will aim to walk away with three points which will help them narrow down their 6-point gap with 3rd placed Fenerbahce.

IBKS vs TRB Playing 11

Basaksehir :- Volkan Babacan, Rafael, Boli Bolingoli, Alexandru Epureanu, Junior Caicara, Nacer Chadli, Mehmet Topal, Deniz Turuc, Omer Ali Sahiner, Edin Visca, Fredrik Gulbrandsen

Also Read Man United Hammer Real Sociedad 4-0, Bruno Fernandes Again Rises To Occasion For Solskjaer

Trabzonspor :- Ugurcan Cakir, Majid Hosseini, Vitor Hugo, Marlon Xavier, Serkan Asan, Anthony Nnaduzor Nwakaeme, Anastasios Bakasetas, Lewis Baker, Flavio Silva, Caleb Ekuban, Jorge Djaniny

IBKS vs TRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Ugurcan Cakir

Defenders- Boli Bolingoli, Marlon Xavier, Serkan Asan, Junior Caicara,

Midfielders- Deniz Turuc, Anthony Nwakaeme, Anastasios Bakasetas, Omer Ali Sahiner

Strikers- Caleb Ekuban, Fredrik Gulbrandsen

Also Read MATCHDAY: Wolves-Leeds In EPL; Lyon Aims For 1st In France

IBKS vs TRB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Fredrik Gulbrandsen or Anthony Nwakaeme

Vice-Captain - Caleb Ekuban or Omer Ali Sahiner

IBKS vs TRB Match Prediction

We expect Trabzonspor to register a routine victory and collect all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Erling Haaland Transfer: Presidential Candidate Laporta Confirms Barcelona Will Join Race

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Trabzonspor

Note: The above IBKS vs TRB Dream11 prediction, IBKS vs TRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IBKS vs TRB Dream11 Team and IBKS vs TRB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.