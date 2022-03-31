Ibrahimovic, Salah, Chiellini: 10 Biggest Names To Miss Out On Qatar World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 21 onwards. Several teams, including some major footballing nations such as Italy, Sweden, Austria, and Colombia, failed to get through the qualification stage.

As a result of these countries' elimination from this year's World Cup, a number of top players will be forced to miss out on the marquee competition. The following is a list of the ten biggest players who will be absent from the upcoming World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is arguably the biggest name in the sport to miss the World Cup, and he will be missed by fans in Qatar. Sweden was eliminated from the World Cup after losing its knockout match against Poland in the qualification round.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah of Eygpt is another big name slated to miss the upcoming World Cup. Egypt lost to Senegal in the penalty shootout after ending their second leg with a 1-0 defeat. In the first leg, Egypt had taken a 1-0 lead, which Senegal managed to draw in their next meeting at home, resulting in the penalty shootout.

Georgio Chiellini & Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Italy suffered a humiliating defeat against North Macedonia last week, which saw them getting knocked out of the World Cup race. Georgio Chiellini will be a big name from the country that fans will miss in the marquee event.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is another big player whom fans will miss in the World Cup. Donnarumma plays for Italy and was ousted from the World Cup race after suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of bottom-ranked North Macedonia.

Erling Haaland & Martin Odegaard (Norway)

Erling Haaland of Norway is slated to miss the upcoming World Cup as his country failed to make it through their qualification group. Norway lost to the Netherlands in their final qualifying match. Haaland was injured and did not play the game against the Dutch.

Another star player from Norway who is slated to miss this year's World Cup is Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard. He will have to watch the marquee event from his home.

James Rodriguez & Luis Diaz (Colombia)

Colombia's Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez are among the notable stars certain to miss this year's World Cup in Qatar. Rodriguez, the 2014 World Cup golden boot winner, helped his country beat Venezuela on Tuesday, but Peru's win against Paraguay means he and his colleague Luis Diaz will miss the tournament.

David Alaba (Austria)

Real Madrid defender David Alaba failed to help his country win their play-off clash against Wales, ending his dreams to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He will be a big miss in the tournament.

Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

Jan Oblak of Slovenia is another big name who will be missed by fans in the Qatar World Cup. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper could only finish fourth in their group, which saw their qualification hopes shatter.

