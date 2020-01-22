The Debate
The Debate
IBZ Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Copa Del Rey Schedule

Football News

FC Barcelona will play against UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey. Let us look at the IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

ibz vs bar dream11

FC Barcelona will play against UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey. The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Can Misses. Let us look at the IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Can Misses

Date: January 22, 2020.

Time: 11.30 pm IST

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Match Preview

Barcelona are currently leading in LaLiga having bagged 43 points in 20 games. Ibiza play in the Segunda Division B and are third on the points table. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the top picks to watch out for Barcelona, while Angel Rodado and Rai Nascimento are the players to watch out for UD Ibiza.

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Last five matches

Barcelona: WDWDD

Ibiza: WWDWW

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Teams

Barcelona: Marc Andre ter-Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann

Ibiza FC: Germán Parreno, Kike Lopez, Fran Grima, Alex Quintanilla, Mariano Gomez, Rai Nascimento, Javi Lara, Pep Caballe, Kwasi Sibo, Angel Rodado, Diego Mendoza, Sergio Cirio

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Antoine Griezmann

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc Andre ter-Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Nelson Semedo, Kike Lopez, Clement Lenglet

Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Rai Nascimento, Javi Lara

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Rodado

IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Match Predictions

Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Ibiza.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

