IBZ Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Copa Del Rey Schedule

FC Barcelona will play against UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey. The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Can Misses. Let us look at the IBZ vs BAR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
The best of what @QSetien had to say about the upcoming clash with @ibizaud_en... pic.twitter.com/VMERonr6NT— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 22, 2020
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Can Misses
Date: January 22, 2020.
Time: 11.30 pm IST
Barcelona are currently leading in LaLiga having bagged 43 points in 20 games. Ibiza play in the Segunda Division B and are third on the points table. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the top picks to watch out for Barcelona, while Angel Rodado and Rai Nascimento are the players to watch out for UD Ibiza.
Barcelona: WDWDD
Ibiza: WWDWW
Barcelona: Marc Andre ter-Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann
Ibiza FC: Germán Parreno, Kike Lopez, Fran Grima, Alex Quintanilla, Mariano Gomez, Rai Nascimento, Javi Lara, Pep Caballe, Kwasi Sibo, Angel Rodado, Diego Mendoza, Sergio Cirio
Captain: Lionel Messi
Vice-captain: Antoine Griezmann
Goalkeeper: Marc Andre ter-Stegen
Defenders: Jordi Alba, Nelson Semedo, Kike Lopez, Clement Lenglet
Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Rai Nascimento, Javi Lara
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Rodado
Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Ibiza.
