ICE Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live

Iceland will lock horns with Romania at the Laugardalsvollur in the European Championships qualifying Path A playoff semi-final on October 8, Thursday (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. The winner of the game will meet either Bulgaria or Hungary in the playoff final scheduled next month. Here's a look at our ICE vs ROM Dream11 prediction and ICE vs ROM Dream11 team.

ICE vs ROM live: ICE vs ROM Dream11 prediction and preview

Iceland's 2020-21 Nations League campaign hasn't had a great start as they lost their first two matches to England and Belgium and face another tough fixture vs Denmark in the days following their clash with Romania. Iceland will hope they can draw inspiration from their memorable trip to Euro 2016 as they begin their attempt to reach the finals. Romania, on the other hand, will be lifted by their 3-2 win in Austria and by the 1-1 draw at home against Northern Ireland in the Nations League.

ICE vs ROM Live: Iceland vs Romania head to head

The two sides have met only twice before and that dates back to the 1998 World Cup qualifiers with Romania winning both those games.

E ziua marelui meci cu Islanda: mingea #EURO2020 la semifinala play-off-ului, azi, 21:45, PRO TV! #HaiRomania 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/IxljkrfvYG — Echipa Națională (@hai_romania) October 8, 2020

ICE vs ROM live: ICE vs ROM Dream11 team, top picks

ICE vs ROM live - Iceland probable playing 11

Alex Runarsson; Arnason, R. Sigurdsson, Ingason, A. Sigurdsson, Skulason; Gunnarsson, G. Sigurdsson, Gudmundsson; Finnbogason, Sigthorsson

ICE vs ROM live - Romania probable playing 11

Tatarusanu; Burca, Grigore, Tosca, Bancu; Cretu, Marin, Maxim; Deac, Keseru, Stanciu

ICE vs ROM: Player to watch

Arsenal new boy Runar Alex Runarsson is our pick for the player to watch out for. Runarsson will look to put up a brilliant performance and knows that his management at Arsenal will be closely watching.

ICE vs ROM Dream11 prediction: ICE vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tatarusanu

Defenders - Tosca, Bancu, R. Sigurdsson, Ingason

Midfielders - Stanciu, Marin, Maxim, G. Sigurdsson (C), Gudmundsson

Forwards - Sigthorsson (VC)

Note: The above ICE vs ROM Dream11 prediction, ICE vs ROM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ICE vs ROM Dream11 team and ICE vs ROM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Romania Team Twitter