'Icing On Cake Was To Score It Vs PAK': A Look At Virender Sehwag's Iconic Test Milestone

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag remains one of the best explosive batsmen to have ever represented his country in any format of the game. Sehwag was known for his aggressive batting style, and on March 29, 2004, he became the first and only Indian to make a triple century in Test cricket. In the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan, Sehwag hit 309 runs, surpassing the previous highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the longest format (VVS Laxman's 281).

Sehwag's 309 against PAK

After deciding to bat first, Sehwag opened the batting alongside Aakash Chopra, who was removed early for 42 runs. Rahul Dravid, India's captain at the time, was similarly removed for only 6 runs. After then, Sehwag was joined by his batting idol Sachin Tendulkar, with whom he lifted India's total to 356/2 and concluded the day with a 228-run individual score. Sehwag resumed the batting on Day 2 and went on to score his triple century. What made the feat even more special is that Sehwag reached the milestone with a six.

Sehwag was batting at 295 when he hit a six off Saqlain Mushtaq's bowling. India scored 675 runs and declared the innings. India declared the innings after scoring 675 runs. After that, the Indians bowled Pakistan out twice for 407 and 216 runs, respectively, to win the match by an innings and 52 runs.

March 29 is all the more memorable for Sehwag since, four years later, he scored his second triple century on the same day. Sehwag scored 319 runs against a visiting South African team at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium in the first Test in 2008. Sehwag reached his previous best individual score of 309 runs on Day 3 of the match before finishing at 319 on the fourth day. Although the match ended in a draw, Sehwag was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Sehwag's career

The 43-year-old, who made his debut in 1999, went on to play 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India at the highest level. Sehwag finished his career with 8,586 runs in Test cricket and 8,273 runs in the 50-over format, which he scored at averages of 49.34 and 35.05, respectively. Sehwag scored 23 Test centuries and 32 half-centuries in his illustrious career as a Test opener, while he also registered 15 tons in the ODIs, with the highest individual score of 219 runs.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

