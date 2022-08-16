'If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves, Man United Could...': Neville Provides Worrying Assessment

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has provided a detailed analysis of the consequences his former side will face if they were to sell five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The 47-year-old explained that the Red Devils could be in huge trouble if the Portuguese international would leave Old Trafford as the number of goals would significantly dry out. As a result, he is concerned that his former side may also finish in the lower half of the Premier League table.

Neville analyses consequences of Ronaldo leaving Man United

While speaking on Monday Night Football about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving Manchester United in this summer transfer window, Gary Neville said, "The problem they have now is if they lose him, there's nothing left in terms of the goal-scoring part of the pitch."

He went on to make a bold statement by adding, "'I genuinely think if they don't bring players in or if they bring poor players in and he leaves, I genuinely think they can finish in the bottom half of the table. I think that is a bottom-half-of-the-table team. That is a massive statement that may look stupid at the end of the season. They are demoralised and shot to pieces, it is really bad in there. They have gone back to default."

If Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford, it could really hurt Manchester United as he seemed like one of the predominant reasons why the Red Devils managed to finish in the top six last season. The Portuguese international ended as the side's top scorer with 18 goals after 30 appearances.

Similarly, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher explained how Manchester United are currently not good enough to play the way Erik ten Hag wants them to play. While speaking on the same show, Carragher added, "This is a manager who comes from Ajax and it's obvious he likes his goalkeeper to play out from the back. But this goalkeeper is not good enough on the ball yet. The first problem he will look at is David de Gea, I'm sure there will have been words said."

As for the other problems in the team, he went on to add, "The other problem he's got is the signing of Lisandro Martinez. Now, we should never judge managers or players too early, but I'm convinced this can't work because of the size of him playing in a back four. Maybe he could go left-back, maybe he could play in a back three, but in a back four, he cannot play there in the Premier League."