"If It Goes Wrong You're Dead" Says Southgate After Change In Tactics Help England Win

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium in London in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

England coach Gareth Southgate decided to tweak his starting 11, something completely different from what everyone had come to see of England so far in the tournament.

"If it goes wrong you're dead" said Southgate

“You know you change the shape, you pick certain personnel in place of others and if it goes wrong you’re dead," Southgate told BBC One. "We had to go about it in the way we believed. We wanted aggressive pressure all over the field and we felt that to match them up was the right way of doing that." "We felt that speed in behind Harry would cause them problems. I thought that Bukayo [Saka] and Raheem [Sterling] really created that jeopardy in behind their backline right from the start. We also defended brilliantly and our goalkeeper was immense. It was a tremendous performance.”

What Southgate changed

Previously England played the with four-at-the back system in all three of their group stage matches in the Euro 2020, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

However for the match against Germany, Southgate went with the five at the back system, three centre-backs and two wing-backs, a major change in tactics. This set-up was considered a defensive one by most footballing pandits but it seemed to work well on the day as they went on to score two goals and conceded none.

'We deserved to win'

"It's a brilliant afternoon," the English boss said. "We talked about bringing enjoyment to the nation really and afternoons like this are what that's about."

"The players were absolutely immense, right the way through the team and the fans were as well. Only 40,000, but it's as good an atmosphere as I can remember at Wembley."

"We played extremely well. I think we deserved the win, but I've had to say to them [the players] straight away, look, 'I'm the party-pooper because if we don't capitalise on that on Saturday now, then it doesn't count for anything'."

England will now be looking to their quarterfinal match against Ukraine, who beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 thanks to a very late extra-time goal from Artem Dovbyk, on July 3.

