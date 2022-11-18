'If This Happens, I Will Finish Football And Retire': Cristiano Ronaldo On Retirement Plan

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decorated career in which he lifted the Ballon d’Or trophy five times and also collected every accolade which has been on offer at the club level. The striker has won trophies in England, Spain and Italy while playing for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. At the international level, Ronaldo helped Portugal lift the 2016 European championships but is yet to get his hands on the FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the event in Qatar, Ronaldo in an interview with Piers Morgan spoke about his retirement plans and whether he will play yet another FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo retirement: Portuguese star drops major hint about his career

The Manchester United star despite maintaining a good physique is no younger. He will turn 38 in February next year and might not play for a long time. During the interview with Piers Morgan he said, “I want to play two years more, three years more. So two or three years maximum. I want to finish at 40. I think 40, will be a good age. But I don’t know, I don’t know the future. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, the life is dynamic. And you never know what’s going to happen.”

During the interview, Ronaldo also spoke about the situation involving Lionel Messi which might force him to retire. Piers Morgan during the interview asked him "Portugal are in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. You have scored 2 goals, Lionel Messi has scored 2 goals. In the 94th minute, you score the third goal to complete your hat-trick and Portugal win the World Cup."

The Portugal skipper said that he will be the happiest man on the field even if the goalkeeper of his team scored the goal to win the World Cup trophy for the country. Returning back to the question Ronaldo said if that happens, "I will finish football, will retire".

Cristiano Ronaldo shares update on his FIFA World Cup career

The 37-year-old is all set to play his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar and by the time the next edition of the global football event arrives, he will be over 40 years of age. When asked about making an appearance in one more World Cup, Ronaldo added “It’s difficult to tell right now, it’s because, we, my mood is right now towards the World Cup. It’s probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup. I don’t know what’s going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will be always in my heart.".