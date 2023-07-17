Igor Stimac Makes Request To PM Modi, Seeks Special Permission For Indian Football Team

The Indian national football team has reached new heights in recent years, particularly in the 2023 season. While India hosted the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at their home last year, the senior men’s team went a step closer to their dream of participating in the FIFA World Cup by entering the top 100 list in the FIFA rankings last month. This came on the back of India’s treble of trophy wins in the Tri-nation Series, the Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championships.

Igor Stimac serves as the head coach of the Indian football team

India is reportedly not being allowed to participate in the Asian Games 2023

The prestigious Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou, China in September

Indian national football team head coach Igor Stimac took to his official Twitter handle on Monday afternoon, making a special request to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. In his tweet, Stimac attached a long letter, asking PM Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow the Indian team to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. As per the Indian head coach, the India team that participated in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 and in the U-23 World Cup qualifiers is being barred from participating in the Asian Games 2023.

‘Kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games’: Igor Stimac

In his letter, Stimac mentioned PM Modi’s recent praise of Kylian Mbappe during his visit to France, asking him to continue supporting the sport in India. Stimac noted that the Indian team is not being allowed to participate in the Asian Games due to ‘unjust’ reasons. He also alleged that the team is not being permitted to participate in the marquee continental championships on the ‘context of ranking’. Having said that, here’s a look at Igor Stimac’s heartfelt letter to PM Modi.

Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I am not sure if someone would have briefed you or updated you about the Indian teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the most important and the key global sport "football" team has been deprived from participating and representing the Indian flag. India hosted the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 and invested heavily in building a very fine new generation of players. You have always supported India's dream of playing in FIFA World Cup one day and I am certain that if we have your continuous support in the manner we have received till date, the day is not far when we will be at the global stage participating in the most prestigious tournaments. We as a national team have worked extremely hard in the last 4 years and managed some great results, proving that we can achieve more if we get the support from all stakeholders. Your speech about football and Mbappe in your recent visit to France also touched all Indians dreaming and rooting for Indian football. I wanted to bring to your immediate attention that our U-17 team from 2017, which also gave a great performance at the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is one very talented team, is now being deprived from participating in the Asian games. This team really needs and deserves the participation. The reasons given are unjust and as India's national team coach, I felt it's important to immediately bring this matter to your and the Hon'ble Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's knowledge. So that you could intervene and help the team participate in the Asian Games. There are hopes and prayers of 1 billion Indians for the beautiful game and we need such participation. As our own ministry is denying the participation on the context of ranking. Whereas the fact is that our football team is better ranked than some of the other sports teams which have been allowed participation in the Asian games. Also history and statistics are testimony to the fact that football is one sport where a lower ranked team has a chance to beat the top ranked teams. So my humble appeal and sincere request on behalf of the entire Indian Football fraternity to you, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games A We will fight for our nation's pride and the flag! Jai Hind!*

