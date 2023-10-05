Igor Stimac pens new deal with AIFF for two more years, will stay till June 2026

The All India Football Federation has extended Igor Stimac's contract by two more years, AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran has announced. The manager of the Indian Football Team will now be at the helm of the Indian team at least till June 2026. If India manages to qualify for the Round 3 World Cup Qualifiers another two-year extension will be triggered to the existing deal.

Under Stimac's stewardship, India has seen some massive developments winning the SAFF Championship and Intercontinental Cup. Added to this, Mahesh Gawli has also been announced as the new coach for the India U-23 team. India will take part in the upcoming Merdeka Cup which will be held in Malaysia this time.



More to follow...