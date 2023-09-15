Igor Stimac reacts to X user saying 'never selecting him is a bit harsh' for Indian player

Indian Football Team's Asian games doldrums have taken the entire country by storm. Led by Sunil Chhetri, an 18-member contingent is scheduled to travel to Hangzhou, China. Football in the Asian Games will start from September 19, much before the official inauguration on September 23.

3 things you need to know

AIFF named an 18-member squad for the Asian Games

India's first game in the Asian Games will be on 19th September

Sunil Chhetri will lead the squad

Apuia's absence from the Indian sparks major controversy

In recent times, Igor Stimac has been very vocal, as he has vented his frustration a number of times regarding a number of issues. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, no other senior footballers made them available for the Asian games as clubs are reluctant to release their players ahead of the Indian Super League which will kick-start on 21st September.

This is OUR India 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IQTbJ4Gokt — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 15, 2023

Amidst all the turmoil, the Indian football team coach took to social media he posted a series of pictures, which he described as the cultural manifesto for the Indian Football Team. The Croatian also provided a list of all the coaching staff.

Apart from the latest developments, there were also reports of Apuia's ouster from the team. Stimac reportedly was furious with the Mumbai City FC midfielder, who failed to submit a form on time handed to him by the psychologist of the Blue Tigers. Referring to this recently, a user on social media put up a question ahead of Stimac.

Igor Stimac reveals what Indian players need to have

He wrote, "Coach we all agree to the fact that Discipline is most important thing in this professional setup but a player of Apuia's calibre needs your backing, punish him as if he's your own, but completely sidelining him is bit harsh, everyone deserves a chance to rectify his/her mistakes."

Stimac replied, "NT door is wide open to all players with Indian passport, not only to Apuia."

Another user asked, "Sir Apuia got his punishment but "Never" selecting him is a bit harsh."

Sir Apuia got his punishment but "Never" selecting him is a bit harsh🙏 — P R A N (@_Pran_08) September 15, 2023

The Indian coach said, "It’s up to him only, we are a family and everyone needs to commit to it."

It’s up to him only, we are a family and everyone needs to commit to it — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 15, 2023

It remains to be seen whether there will be any last-minute changes in the squad before the team flies to China to take part in the Asian Games.

Indian squad for the Asian Games:

Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Bareto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.