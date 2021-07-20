Igor Stimac's Contract Extended Till Sept 2022: 'COVID Dented Plans, Won't Be Bogged Down'

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Committee on Monday, July 19 took the decision to extend the National Team's head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2022. The AIFF Technical Committee, under the chairmanship of Shyam Thapa, met via a video conference on Monday. Savio Medeira, AIFF interim technical director, and AIFF General secretary Kushal Das were also present.

According to AIFF, Stimac made a presentation on the Senior Men's national team's performance graph wherein he highlighted the change in football philosophy and the emergence of the future generation of the Blue Tigers in the national team set-up.

Stimac has been on contract as head coach since May 2019.

In a statement made by AIFF they said "The Committee delibrated at length and reached a consensus that in view of the external factors which has had a huge impact on the footballing world in general, and with the national team all set to begin their campaign in their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, head coach Igor Stimac be given an extension of his contract till September 2022."

"COVID pandemic has dented our plans, but we won't get bogged down," says Stimac

After having his contract extended Stimac said in a series of posts on Twitter that COVID-19 had dented the plans of the Indian senior side, but they would not be bogged down. He also said that it has been a pleasure to be working with Indian Football since 2019 and that he is thrilled to be able to carry on working with them. He said that his job is far from over yet but that the team was on course to achieving their target which is to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

It's been a pleasure having worked with @IndianFootball since 2019 and I'm more thrilled to have gotten this opportunity to continue working with these wonderful people for another year.



Our job is far from being done but we are on course to achieving our target. (1/3) — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 20, 2021

COVID pandemic has dented our plans to a great extent but we won't get bogged down.



I would take this opportunity to thank Mr @praful_patel, Mr Kushal Das, Mr @abhiy10, the technical committee and everyone in the Indian Football family for keeping their trust on me. (2/3) — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 20, 2021

As a manager, Štimac was in charge of the Croatia national team from 2012 to 2013. In club football, he has had brief spells in charge of Hajduk Split, Cibalia, NK Zagreb, Zadar, Iranian club Sepahan, and Qatari club Al-Shahania. On 15 May 2019, Štimac was appointed as the head coach of the Indian national team on a two-year contract.

(Image Credits: @stimac_igor - Twitter)