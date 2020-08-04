Iker Casillas Announces Retirement After Heart Attack, Here's His Glorious Football Career

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. The Real Madrid legend took to social media to make the announcement, sharing a picture of the statement as well as of himself as he revealed his decision to hang up his boots. The news of Iker Casillas’ retirement isn’t surprising, as the player had suffered a heart attack in training during his time at Porto. The World Cup-winning captain called time on his career 14 months after the incident. Earlier, rumours speculating Iker Casillas’ retirement had suggested that the player will likely take up an advisory role at Real Madrid.

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

Iker Casillas retirement: Goalkeeper announces retirement 14 months after heart attack

Thanking everyone for their support, Iker Casillas wrote about how the path you travel and the people who accompany you is more important than the destination. While making his retirement announcement, Iker Casillas wrote that with hard work and effort, his footballing journey has been a dream destination. During his career, Iker Casillas played for teams like Real Madrid, FC Porto as well as the Spanish national team. The player is also one of the few players to play 1000 professional matches. The 39-year-old had an illustrious career and saw success wherever he went. He is also credited with leading Spain through its golden patch on the international stage as the nation dominated world football between 2008 and 2012.

Iker Casillas career; Real Madrid achievements

Despite ending his Real Madrid career under acrimonious circumstances, Iker Casillas is nothing short of a Real Madrid legend. Having spent the majority of his career at Real Madrid, the goalkeeper was known for his shot-stopping ability and quick reactions. Captaining Real Madrid, Casillas won all the major titles at Real Madrid. The goalkeeper’s Real Madrid trophy cabinet includes five La Liga titles, four Supercopa de España titles, two Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Champions leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, one Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Iker Casillas career: Spain national team achievements

El fútbol te da las gracias a ti, amigo.

Por siempre una leyenda @IkerCasillas. https://t.co/Sbg5odnd00 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 4, 2020

Iker Casillas earned 167 caps for the Spanish national team and is ranked second when it comes to all-time appearances. The player captained Spain through what was its most successful run on the international stage. Under his captaincy, Spain won the Euros in 2008, the World Cup in 2010 and also became the first nation to retain their European Championship title in 2012.

How much is Iker Casillas net worth?

The player’s highly successful career on and off the field has seen his net worth grow over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iker Casillas has a net worth of $40 million. Throughout his career, Iker Casillas has been regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game. Iker Casillas kept a total of 338 clean sheets, according to Transfermarkt.

