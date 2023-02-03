'I'm Saying Nothing Without My Lawyer': Jurgen Klopp Takes A Jibe At Chelsea's Spending

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has taken another jibe at Chelsea's spending in the transfer window while he was speaking in his latest press conference ahead of the clash against Wolves this weekend. The German manager made his thoughts on Chelsea's spending clear as he stated that he does not understand how the Blues manage to spend such high amounts. Klopp's thoughts come after Graham Potter's side spent more than a whopping $350 million during the January transfer window alone.

'I'm saying nothing without my lawyer': Klopp on Chelsea's spending

While speaking at his latest press conference ahead of Liverpool's trip to Wolves, Jurgen Klopp joked, "I'm saying nothing without my lawyer," when asked to comment upon Chelsea's recent spending. The German manager then explained his point by adding, "I don't understand that part of the business, what you can do, what you can't do. It's a big number in the last two windows."

However, Klopp did admit that all the players that Graham Potter's side had brought in were of high quality. "The players they brought in, I didn't think once 'why did they do that?'. They are all really good players, so from that point of view, congratulations if you can do it. I don't understand how it's possible, but it's not for me to explain how it works. Hopefully, you all know exactly how it works, and then it's fine," explained Klopp.

Chelsea have spent the most by far in the January transfer window as the signings of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez alone cost more than a staggering $240 million. The Blues paid £88.5m ($108 million) to secure the services of Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. Meanwhile, they broke the British transfer record for Fernandez by paying a massive sum of 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) to Benfica to secure his services.

When asked if the new players can help Chelsea improve immediately, Klopp replied, "Yeah, Graham knows that. I'm not sure Todd Boehly is too interested in that, but it will happen at one point that they play well together. With the quality they have, that's hard to avoid. How quickly it will happen, I don't know."