Immobile Closes On European Golden Boot After Ronaldo Fails To Score Against Cagliari

The race for the European golden boot, which initially seemed close-edged, is now turning favourable for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile. Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo saw his side suffer against Cagliari, while also failing to find the back of the net. He now stays a distant third in the race for Europe's top goalscorer. Meanwhile, Immobile has also overtaken Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as the highest scorer across Europe this season.

Juventus vs Cagliari: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to net score

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to help his side bag three points away against Cagliari, despite already winning the Serie A this season. Luca Gagliano's close-range finish coupled with Giovanni Simeone's stunning strike secured a win for Cagliari against the Italian champions.

Despite dominating the game for a major part and managing 65 per cent possession, Maurizio Sarri's men failed to open their scoring against Cagliari. Ronaldo, who has netted 31 times in Serie A, now finds it difficult to beat Immobile to clinch his fifth European golden boot.

Immobile overtakes Lewandowski goal tally

Meanwhile, Immobile took a step closer to winning his first European golden boot after he netted once against Brescia. Initially, Ronaldo and Immobile were moving neck-to-neck in the goal stats, but the Italian international's hat-trick against Verona and a subsequent goal against Brescia, now sees him edge past not only Ronaldo but also Lewandowski. Immobile has now netted 35 goals this season, with Lewandowski goals numbered at 34, although the Bundesliga season is over.

Immobile, Ronaldo have a game left in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo and Immobile still have a game to play in the Italian domestic competition. However, it will be difficult for the 35-year-old Portuguese international to overtake the four-goal lead enjoyed by the Lazio striker. The Italian striker will look to extend his lead over Lewandowski and Ronaldo against his side's final game of the competition against Napoli at Stadio San Paolo. Meanwhile, Juventus clinched their ninth successive title after their victory against Sampdoria. Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against AS Roma for the final game of the competition at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Lazio/Juventus Twitter