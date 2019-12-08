Impossible? Back To Goal, Luis Suarez Still Manages To Curl Ball Around The Keeper

Luis Suarez stunned teammates, pundits and fans across the world with an outrageous back-heel chipped goal against Mallorca on Saturday night. Barcelona won the match 5-2, with Lionel Messi scoring a hattrick and Antoine Griezmann was also on the scoresheet.

Stunning the defence

He'll be screwing up the easiest of chances but will score the difficult goals.

LUIS SUAREZ ladies and gentlemens 😌🔥#BarcaMallorca pic.twitter.com/sYgoGU4dcn — Bunny (@AastaPasta) December 7, 2019

Suarez's goal came just before half time when Barcelona had a two-goal cushion and had been dominating the match. A string of passes in the Mallorca half saw Frenkie de Jong pass the ball to Suarez's right side. The defenders chasing the ball, positioned to block the expected shot, but Suzarex had other plans. The Uruguayan, back-heeled the ball and it chipped over and away from the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper, landing into the goal.

The fans hailed the goal, calling it the goal of the season, whereas Suarez called it the best goal of his career. He said, "It's the best goal of my career. I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper. Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones."

Head coach Ernesto Valverde said that it was an extraordinary goal and that he initially thought that it was a pass. He said, "The situation took me by surprise. I thought it was a pass to a teammate. It surprised me, but it was an extraordinary goal. I told him that there had been a few easier chances and this one, which was improbable, went in."

