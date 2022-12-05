In Hospital, Pele Cites Inspirational Anecdote To Motivate Brazil Ahead Of S Korea Clash

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele has sent an emotional message to the Brazilian side ahead of their Round of 16 clash against South Korea on December 5. The 82-year-old has confirmed that he would be watching the game from the hospital even as he battles cancer.

Pele gives motivating message to Brazil team

Ahead of the Brazil vs South Korea clash, Pele took to his Instagram handle and provided an anecdote of how he too wanted to achieve the ultimate dream that the players are currently fighting for at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He put up an image from his childhood days and captioned the post, "In 1958, in Sweden, I was walking through the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that many of the national team (players) made similar promises and are also looking for their first World Cup."

"I want to inspire you, my friends. I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil," his post added."

Pele did it all during his glittering career as he helped the Brazilian national team win three FIFA World Cup titles (1958, 1962, and 1970) and also ended as the nation's top goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Pele's family issues vital update on Brazil legend's health

After shocking reports emerged that Pele has been moved to 'palliative care,' his family members have addressed the media by stating that the 82-year-old is just being treated for a respiratory infection that has been aggravated by COVID-19 and that they expect him to return home once he recovers.

While speaking to TV Globo, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento said, "He is sick. He is old. But at the moment, he is there because of a lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again. He is not saying goodbye in a hospital at the moment." In the same interview, she rubbished the reports emerging in the media by adding, "It is very unfair for people to say he is at the end of his life, in palliative care. Guys, that's not true. Believe us."