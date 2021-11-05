In New Twist, Jose Mourinho Holds Instagram Poll Over His Grumbles With Referees

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has once again involved himself in massive controversy as he continues to slam the refereeing decisions in the Juventus vs Roma match that took place on October 18. The Bianconeri defeated the Giallorossi 1-0 on the day, in a match that involved several controversial decisions.

After the match the Portuguese boss was furious, to say the least, as he not only mocked the Juve fans but also vented out his frustration in his post-match press conference. Although it has been more than two weeks since Roma lost the match controversially, a recent penalty incident involving Juventus and Zenit in the UEFA Champions League match has irked Mourinho once again to reveal his annoyance.

Jose Mourinho takes Juventus vs Roma frustration to Instagram

Jose Mourinho took to his official Instagram handle to put out a controversial post, as per which he seems to suggest that referees are biased towards Juventus in comparison to other Serie A outfits. The 58-year old posted two separate images; one from the Juventus vs Roma match and the other from the Juventus vs Zenit match that took place a couple of days ago. He asks his fans to guess which penalty was retaken.

Although one can clearly see that opposition players have encroached the penalty area in both images, one was retaken and the other was not. During the Juventus vs Roma game, Jordan Veretout missed the penalty for the Giallorossi but was not given an opportunity to retake it despite Bianconeri players encroaching the area before the spot-kick was taken. On the other hand, Juventus' Paulo Dybala was allowed to retake his penalty after Zenit players encroached on the area, thereby resulting in Mourinho's frustration.

The post was clearly aimed to vent out his frustration, but it is unclear whether the Portuguese manager is taking a direct aim against the referees or he is just disappointed that the decision did not go in the favour of his side. History would suggest that Mourinho was taking a dig at the referees for the discrepancies in their decision making as the 58-year old is not a manager who is afraid of revealing his point of view as seen on various occasions in the past. After these comments, it remains to be seen if Serie A or UEFA takes any disciplinary action against the Portuguese manager.