IN PICS | Diego Maradona's Fans Around The World Pay Tearful Farewell To Soccer Legend

Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title.

Mourning Maradona
Soccer fans gather outside Clinica Olivos where former soccer star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Fans gather infront of the Villa Fiorito where soccer legend Maradona was born to mourn his passing away. 

Mourning Maradona
Fans went to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, where Maradona started as a professional footballer in 1976.

Mourning Maradona
Supporters stood at the historic La Bombonera stadium of his beloved Boca Juniors. More were at the headquarters of Gimnasia La Plata, the team he was coaching.

Mourning Maradona
A soccer fan kisses a poster of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Fans mourn the death of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in Buenos Aires.

Mourning Maradona
Soccer fans hold a vigil for Diego Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors soccer club, where he started as a professional footballer, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Neighbors light candles at the entrance the house where Diego Maradona was born in the Villa Fiorito neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Graffiti artist Angelo Campos paints a mural in honor of late Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona at a favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Mourning Maradona
A soccer fan lights candles at the entrance of the home stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima soccer team, coached by Diego Maradona, in La Plata, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Fans mourn the death of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Fans mourn under a poster of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
A neighbour points at young Diego Maradona in a photo where he is lining up with a local soccer team, in front of the house where he was born at Villa Fiorito neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
A soccer fan lights candles for Diego Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors soccer club, where he started as a professional footballer, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mourning Maradona
Soccer fans with a poster of Diego Maradona gather in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina

