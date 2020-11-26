IN PICS | Diego Maradona's Fans Around The World Pay Tearful Farewell To Soccer Legend

Quick links:
Soccer fans gather outside Clinica Olivos where former soccer star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Fans gather infront of the Villa Fiorito where soccer legend Maradona was born to mourn his passing away.
Fans went to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, where Maradona started as a professional footballer in 1976.
Supporters stood at the historic La Bombonera stadium of his beloved Boca Juniors. More were at the headquarters of Gimnasia La Plata, the team he was coaching.
A soccer fan kisses a poster of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Fans mourn the death of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in Buenos Aires.
Soccer fans hold a vigil for Diego Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors soccer club, where he started as a professional footballer, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Neighbors light candles at the entrance the house where Diego Maradona was born in the Villa Fiorito neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Graffiti artist Angelo Campos paints a mural in honor of late Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona at a favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A soccer fan lights candles at the entrance of the home stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima soccer team, coached by Diego Maradona, in La Plata, Argentina.
Fans mourn under a poster of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A neighbour points at young Diego Maradona in a photo where he is lining up with a local soccer team, in front of the house where he was born at Villa Fiorito neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A soccer fan lights candles for Diego Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors soccer club, where he started as a professional footballer, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.