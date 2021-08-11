IN PICS: Messi Unveiled To PSG Fans After Press Conference With President Al-Khelaifi

Quick links:
Lionel Messi was received by hundreds of PSG fans at the Paris airport who were waiting for his arrival.
Messi getting his medical done after having arrived at the Parc des Princes before signing his contract to make things official.
Messi along with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi as they make things official. Messi signed a two-year contract with the option to extend by a year.
Lionel Messi spoke at the PSG's press conference at the Parc des Princes, where he shared his enthusiasm of joining and also answered questions.
Lionel Messi along with the PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and PSG Sport Director Leonardo Araujo.
Messi holding up his new PSG jersey with the number 30, which was also his first kit number back in Barcelona.
Messi also walked out to a huge roar and cheering from the thousands of fans that had come to witness history. Flares were lit up as the crowd chanted Messi's name.