In Quest For Ballon D'Or, PSG Stars Neymar And Kylian Mbappe Set Priorities Straight

Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar spoke of their strong bonding, explaining their shared desires and efforts to helping the other lead the club to success and also fulfil one's personal objectives. While both Mbappe and Neymar have never won the Ballon d'Or, the Frenchman is confident that one can help the other to achieve this elusive award. In the previous 12 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the individual honour for 11 seasons between them. The only time another player has won the award is in 2018 when Real Madrid's Luka Modric lifted the elusive honour.

PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe share a strong bond

In a joint interview with PSG's official magazine, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe shared their views on their partnership and the importance of working together to help ensure that PSG win as many games as possible. Mbappe said, "I believe that the most important thing is to help the team and that the team win. That Paris-Saint Germain win. If one day Paris Saint-Germain win and [Neymar] is the best player and he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, he will win it. If one day I want it more, I will win it. Paris Saint-Germain is the most important thing. We wear the same shirt, we are doing well. We are friends and I believe that it's easy to play together when you are friends."

🚨| Kylian Mbappe is upset with the part of the interview released with PSGMagazine.



At no point did he say that his "dream" was to win the Champions League with PSG.

"Winning the Champions League with the PSG would be formidable”, said Mbappé.@DeporteslaSexta — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 30, 2021

Similarly, Neymar said, "I feel the same. We are two great players who obviously want to be at the top for as long as possible. We play for the same team. We are on the same side and I always hope that he is doing well, and he feels the same about me. What matters is that PSG are champions."

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG uncertain

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG is uncertain as Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. Upon the French forward's return to PSG, he reportedly told manager Mauricio Pochettino that he would not be signing a new contract this season. Meanwhile, PSG are confident that they can keep a hold of the 2018 World Cup winner but cautioned they may need to offload at least nine stars to fund his new contract.