In Romelu Lukaku's First Interview Since Chelsea Return, Striker Shares New Strategies

Premier League club and current UEFA Champions League title holders Chelsea have completed the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku after agreeing to a £97.5m club-record transfer fee with club Inter Milan. The player had a brilliant run in the Serie A last season helping the Serie A side win their first Italian league title since 2010. The Blues had earlier signed Lukaku from Anderlecht back in 2011 for £18 million but the striker failed to make his mark at Chelsea.

Lukaku talks about what has changed since he was last in the PL

Lukaku has said that he feels he is a more complete striker than before and that he has mastered all that is needed for a striker and wants to keep on working on the small details and improve his strengths. He talked about he is now a leader but at the same time, a person who makes sure everyone around him is comfortable and confident. He also said that Inter helped him with this aspect of his game.

"I just feel more complete. I’ve tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time and keep improving on my strengths as well," said Lukaku in an interview with chelseafc.com. "I’m a leader but I’m also more of a gel person, making sure that everybody feels comfortable and confident. That’s the way I lead. When I was at Inter and when I’ve been captain of the national team, I make sure that everybody is confident and knows what they have to do. When there’s a difficult moment in the game, they can lean on me and I’ll always be encouraging my teammates, never being down on them or barking at them. I try to stay positive and make sure that we win the game because that’s always the most important thing."

Lukaku looking forward to playing under Tuchel

Lukaku was then asked if he had spoken to the Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, to which the Belgian striker responded saying he had and that the conversation was clear on Tuchel's part, he wants Lukaku to be a leader in the team and to use all his abilities to help the team as much as possible. Lukaku said that his role would depend on what the game plan is and what Tuchel wants him to do, whether it's to play as the target man or play in behind the defence as he can do both reiterating that his two years in Italy enabled him to do all this.

"Yes, of course! The conversation was really clear from him, that he wants me to be a presence and a leader in the team. I have to just use all my abilities to make sure I can help the team as much as possible. My role will depend on what the game plan is and what the boss wants me to do. If he wants me to be a focal point or if he wants me to attack the spaces in behind, I can do it. The two years in Italy helped me master all the facets of the game for a striker and now I’m ready."

Lukaku also said that he likes the system Chelsea currently operates with and that he can play as a lone striker or with another support striker up ahead with him, as he is flexible and that he does not need time to adapt as the Belgian National team have two upfront.

"I like the system that we play and I’m very flexible. I can play as a two or by myself and I’m used to the system because it’s what we play with the Belgian national team so I don’t need much time to adapt. It’s just knowing the strengths of my teammates in important positions and knowing what we do off the ball, then I can do the rest."

Lukaku talks about differences in play between Italy and England

Lastly, he was asked about the differences between the footballing styles in England and in Italy to which Lukaku responded saying that the play in Italy is tactically and technically better but in England, it is all about the intensity. But he said that adapting to either is not an issue for him as he has previously spent eight years in the Premier League and he is looking forward to his future at Chelsea.

"Italy is tactically and technically a better league but here in England, it’s all about the intensity. That’s what makes the difference but it’s no problem for me because I’ve been here for eight years and I know what it’s all about. It’s not like I’m a new player coming in and not quite knowing what to expect. I know the league, I’ve scored a fair amount of goals here but the past is the past and now we have to look forward."

(Image Credits: @RomeluLukaku9- Twitter)