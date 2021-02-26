In UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 Draw, Manchester United Book Date With Zlatan & AC Milan

With the UEFA announcing the round of 16 draws for the Europa League on Friday, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Old Trafford as the Italian giants have been drawn against Manchester United. The 39-year-old striker who spent two seasons under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford will return with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan this time. While United defeated Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate to qualify further, AC Milan got the better of Zvezda in the round of 32 and progressed to the next stage.

United and Milan last faced each other in the Champions League round of 16 in 2010, when United won 7-2 on aggregate. Both the sides have had terrific runs in their respective domestic and aim to clinch the top spot. In the Premier League, Solskjær’s men hold the second spot 10 points behind rivals Manchester City whereas AC Milan also holds the second spot behind arch-rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A standings.

READ | Zidane Could Join Juventus As Pirlo's Struggle Continues, Real Madrid To Go For Mourinho?

Apart from this high-profile tie, Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will face Dinamo Zagreb while Slavia Praha will lock horns with Rangers in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Significantly, Slavia rides high on confidence after they defeated Leicester 2-0 to win the Round of 32 on away advantage after the aggregate tied at 3-3. After defeating Benfica, Arsenal will square off with Olympiakos. Unai Emery's Villarreal would be gunning for success in the Europa League as it would make him the first manager to win a European competition four times. Emery's Villareal will face Dynamo Kiev.

READ | Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba And Jadon Sancho Star In EPIC Pepsi Max Advert, Fans Roar: WATCH

UEL Round of 16 draws

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada CF vs Molde FK

The Round of 16 draws will be played on March 11 and March 18 whereas the quarter-finals will be played on April 8 and April 15, respectively. The semi-finals of the European cup are slated to be held on April 29 and May 6 with the final set to be held on May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.

READ | Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Makes Incredible £130,000 donation To Fix Patrol Boat

READ | Ronaldo Nazario Greatest Football Player Ever, Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic