Inaki Williams Hasn’t Missed A Match In More Than 5 Years, To Break All-time LaLiga Record

Inaki Williams is just a match away from setting a new LaLiga record of playing the most consecutive games in the league's history should he play in Athletic Club's match against Alaves on Friday. He is already one of two players to appear in over 200 matches back to back in LaLiga. The record was previously held by former Real Sociedad defender Juan Larrangana who played for Los Txuri-Urdin between 1980 and 1994.

The Athletic Club striker has played in every single one of the club’s LaLiga Santander matches since April 2016. Five coaches have passed through the Athletic dugout in that time, as have three different presidents in the US White House – and Real Madrid won three Champions Leagues since he last missed a LaLiga match! A truly amazing record, especially in the world of today’s high-intensity football, both physically and in terms of fixture schedules.

Athletic's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral spoke about Inaki and said:

"Inaki Williams is such an important player for us. He has stand-out abilities compared to other players. He is very quick, he stretches the opposition defence, he gets stuck in. Like any striker, he goes through more and less prolific spells, but his attitude is always incredible. His performance is excellent and he will improve because he wants to. He has been in the first team for many years and yet he is only 26 so as a striker he is moving into his peak years. Together with his teammates, we think he’ll be a cornerstone of this club for many years to come," Marcelino was quoted as saying by La Liga.

While speaking about his childhood and wanting to add to Athletics legacy Inaki said,

"I miss those days. I was very happy. The only responsibility we had was going to school and then playing football. It was a beautiful time, I had come to Lezama to watch training sessions with my godfather. Then we would go to the park to play football. I also spent a lot of time playing football with my brother Nico. Summers of endless football, my mother used to shout to us on the street to get us to come back home. You always dream of winning a title with Athletic. You see images of when Athletic won the league, the team out on La Gabarra, I wasn’t even born back then! You hear (Jose Angel Iribar) talking about those times and you get goosebumps. Now we are in a chance of winning two trophies, and an opportunity to leave our mark. We all dream of making Athletic champions again, it's all we want," Inaki was quoted as saying by La Liga.

