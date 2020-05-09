INC Vs DAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Football League Live

Incheon United will take on Daegu FC in the Korean Football League 2020 on May 9, 2020. The match will be played in Incheon Football Stadium and will commence at 1:00 pm IST. Fans can play the INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction, the INC vs DAE Dream11 top picks and INC vs DAE Dream11 team.

INC vs DAE Dream11 team

INC vs DAE Dream11 top picks

San Jeong (Captain) Dong-Yun Jeong (Vice-captain) Jae Seong-Lee Dejan Damjanović Edgar Bruno da Silva

INC vs DAE Dream11 team:

INC vs DAE Dream11 team: Incheon United

Jea-Ho Lee, Olanrewaju Kehinde, Stefan Mugoša, Gordan Bunoza, Lee Jae-sung, Rashid Mahazi, Jung San, Kim Ho-nam, Lee Tae-hee, Kim Do-Hyuk, Jeung-Ho Kim, Lee Woo-hyeok, Lee Sang-hyeob, Yang Joon-a, Eun-Su Lim, Yun-gu Kang, Jung Dong-yoon, Ahn Jin-beom, Eonkak Ji, Lee Ho-seok, Kim Jun-yeop, Geon-Hee Pyo, Mun Ji-hwan, Min-Seok Kim, Seong-Hyeong Yoo, Chae-Woon Kim, Jong-Jin Kim.

INC vs DAE Dream11 team: Daegu FC

Jeong Seung-won, Cesinha, Kim Dae-won, Dejan Damjanovic, Jeong Tae-uk, Tsubasa Nishi, Edgar Bruno da Silva, Kim Jae-woo, Hwang Tae-hyeon, Ko Jae-hyeon, Hong Jeong-woon, Lee Jin-hyun, Hwang Soon-min, Jung Chi-in, Ryu Jae-moon, Kim Dong-jin, Kim Woo-Seok, Kim Sun-min, Choi Young-eun, Lim Jae-hyeok, Oh Hoo-sung, Jang Seong-won, Jun-Hee Lee, Sin Chang-moo, Byung-Won Ye, Jin-woo Jo, Tae-Han Kim, Myung-Rae Ha, Jae-Kyung Park, Jin-Yong Lee, Woo-Hyun Cho, Hak-Yoon Lee, Keun-Seob Lee.

INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction

Our INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction is that Daegu FC will win this game.

Note: The INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction, INC vs DAE Dream11 top picks and INC vs DAE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.