INC Vs DAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Football League Live

Incheon United will take on Daegu FC in the Korean Football League 2020 on May 9, 2020. The match will be played in Incheon Football Stadium and will commence at 1:00 pm IST. Fans can play the INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction, the INC vs DAE Dream11 top picks and INC vs DAE Dream11 team.
Jea-Ho Lee, Olanrewaju Kehinde, Stefan Mugoša, Gordan Bunoza, Lee Jae-sung, Rashid Mahazi, Jung San, Kim Ho-nam, Lee Tae-hee, Kim Do-Hyuk, Jeung-Ho Kim, Lee Woo-hyeok, Lee Sang-hyeob, Yang Joon-a, Eun-Su Lim, Yun-gu Kang, Jung Dong-yoon, Ahn Jin-beom, Eonkak Ji, Lee Ho-seok, Kim Jun-yeop, Geon-Hee Pyo, Mun Ji-hwan, Min-Seok Kim, Seong-Hyeong Yoo, Chae-Woon Kim, Jong-Jin Kim.
Jeong Seung-won, Cesinha, Kim Dae-won, Dejan Damjanovic, Jeong Tae-uk, Tsubasa Nishi, Edgar Bruno da Silva, Kim Jae-woo, Hwang Tae-hyeon, Ko Jae-hyeon, Hong Jeong-woon, Lee Jin-hyun, Hwang Soon-min, Jung Chi-in, Ryu Jae-moon, Kim Dong-jin, Kim Woo-Seok, Kim Sun-min, Choi Young-eun, Lim Jae-hyeok, Oh Hoo-sung, Jang Seong-won, Jun-Hee Lee, Sin Chang-moo, Byung-Won Ye, Jin-woo Jo, Tae-Han Kim, Myung-Rae Ha, Jae-Kyung Park, Jin-Yong Lee, Woo-Hyun Cho, Hak-Yoon Lee, Keun-Seob Lee.
Our INC vs DAE Dream11 prediction is that Daegu FC will win this game.
