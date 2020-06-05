INC Vs GNGW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live

Incheon United will face Gangwon FC in their next Korean Football League clash at the Incheon Football Stadium. Gangwon FC are currently on the fifth spot of the K League points table, whereas Incheon United are 11th in the league. INC vs GNGW will commence on Friday, June 5 at 4 pm IST. Fans can play the INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction, INC vs GNGW Dream11 top picks and INC vs GNGW Dream11 team.

INC vs GNGW Dream11 team

INC vs GNGW Dream11 top picks

Lee Beom-Su (Captain) Kim Young-Bin (Vice-captain) Kim Oh-Kyu Jeong Dong-Yun Lee Jae-Seong Kim Do-Hyeok

Squads for the INC vs GNGW Dream11 team

INC vs GNGW Dream11 team: Incheon United

Kim Yu-Seong, Kim Dong-Heon, San -Jeong, Lee Tae-Heui, Kang Yun-Gu, Mun Ji-Hwan, Jeong Dong-Yun, Kim Dong-Min, Ham Hwi-Jin, Kim Jong-Jin, Kim Chae-Un, Kim Min-Seok, Choi Won-Chang, Hwang Jeong-Uk, Yang Jun-Ah, Gordan Bunoza, Kim Yeon-Su, Lee Jae-Seong, Kim Jeong-Ho, Ahn Jin-Beom, Kim Jun-Yeob, Kim Ho-Nam, Yu Seong-Hyeong, Lee Uh-Hyeok, Kim Do-Hyeok, Kim Jun-Beom, Lee Je-Ho, Choi Beom-Kyeong, Im Eun-Su, Rashid Mahazi, Kim Seong-Ju, Lee Sang-Hyeob, Jung Chang-Yong, Lanre Kehinde, Ji Eon-Hak, Song Shi-Uh, Lee Ho-Seok, Lee Jun-Seok, Lee Jong-Wook, Pyo Geon-Heui, Stefan Mugosa

INC vs GNGW Dream11 team: Gangwon FC

Kwon Jae-Beom, Lee Beom-Su, Lee Kwang-Yeon, Moon Kwang-Seok, Chae Kwang-Hun, Jo Yun-Seong, Kim Oh-Kyu, Kim Young-Bin, Lee Byeong-Wook, Lee Gang-Han, Lee Ho-In, Lee Yeon-Gyu, Lim Chae-Min, Shin Jae-Uk, Shin Kwang-Hun, Shin Se-Gye, Song Seung-Jun, Han Guk-Yeong, Hong Won-Jin, Ji Eui-Su, Jo Ji-Hun, Kim Hyeon-Uk, Kim Kyeong-Jung, Kim Su-Hyeok, Lee Hyeon-Sik, Lee Jae-Kwon, Lee Yeong-Jae, Oh Beom-Seok, Seo Min-Woo, Takahiro Nakazato, Jeong Ji-Yong, Jeong Min-Uh, Jeong Seok-Hwa, Jo Jae-Wan, Kang Ji-Hun, Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Ko Mu-Yeol, Park Kyeong-Bae

INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction

Our INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction is that Gangwon FC will win this game.

Note: The INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction, INC vs GNGW Dream11 top picks and INC vs GNGW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.