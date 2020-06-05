INC Vs GNGW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live

Quick links:
Incheon United will face Gangwon FC in their next Korean Football League clash at the Incheon Football Stadium. Gangwon FC are currently on the fifth spot of the K League points table, whereas Incheon United are 11th in the league. INC vs GNGW will commence on Friday, June 5 at 4 pm IST. Fans can play the INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction, INC vs GNGW Dream11 top picks and INC vs GNGW Dream11 team.
Kim Yu-Seong, Kim Dong-Heon, San -Jeong, Lee Tae-Heui, Kang Yun-Gu, Mun Ji-Hwan, Jeong Dong-Yun, Kim Dong-Min, Ham Hwi-Jin, Kim Jong-Jin, Kim Chae-Un, Kim Min-Seok, Choi Won-Chang, Hwang Jeong-Uk, Yang Jun-Ah, Gordan Bunoza, Kim Yeon-Su, Lee Jae-Seong, Kim Jeong-Ho, Ahn Jin-Beom, Kim Jun-Yeob, Kim Ho-Nam, Yu Seong-Hyeong, Lee Uh-Hyeok, Kim Do-Hyeok, Kim Jun-Beom, Lee Je-Ho, Choi Beom-Kyeong, Im Eun-Su, Rashid Mahazi, Kim Seong-Ju, Lee Sang-Hyeob, Jung Chang-Yong, Lanre Kehinde, Ji Eon-Hak, Song Shi-Uh, Lee Ho-Seok, Lee Jun-Seok, Lee Jong-Wook, Pyo Geon-Heui, Stefan Mugosa
Kwon Jae-Beom, Lee Beom-Su, Lee Kwang-Yeon, Moon Kwang-Seok, Chae Kwang-Hun, Jo Yun-Seong, Kim Oh-Kyu, Kim Young-Bin, Lee Byeong-Wook, Lee Gang-Han, Lee Ho-In, Lee Yeon-Gyu, Lim Chae-Min, Shin Jae-Uk, Shin Kwang-Hun, Shin Se-Gye, Song Seung-Jun, Han Guk-Yeong, Hong Won-Jin, Ji Eui-Su, Jo Ji-Hun, Kim Hyeon-Uk, Kim Kyeong-Jung, Kim Su-Hyeok, Lee Hyeon-Sik, Lee Jae-Kwon, Lee Yeong-Jae, Oh Beom-Seok, Seo Min-Woo, Takahiro Nakazato, Jeong Ji-Yong, Jeong Min-Uh, Jeong Seok-Hwa, Jo Jae-Wan, Kang Ji-Hun, Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Ko Mu-Yeol, Park Kyeong-Bae
Our INC vs GNGW Dream11 prediction is that Gangwon FC will win this game.