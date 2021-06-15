IND Vs AFGH Dream11: India Vs Afghanistan Prediction, Team And Top Picks

India will next face Afghanistan for their next 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. The game is scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM local time on Tuesday, June 15 (7:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the IND vs AFGH Dream11 prediction, top picks and our IND vs AFGH Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

IND vs AFGH preview

India arrive into this game on the back of poor form as they have managed just one win from their seven World Cup Qualifiers games (3 draws and losses each) so far. That win did come in their last match though as the Blue Tigers beat Bangladesh 2-0 thanks to a brace from captain Sunil Chhetri. Since Igor Štimac's side can no longer qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they will now look to qualify for Round 3 of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, and a draw would ensure they do just that.

On the other hand, Afghanistan arrive into this game on the back of terrible form. Anoush Dastgir's side have managed just one win from their seven games (2 draws and 4 losses). As a result, they can only qualify for Round 3 of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers if they were to beat India. Anything less than a win would mean that Afghanistan would need to play in the playoffs to secure a place in the next round. With motivation so high for both sides, this contest promises to be a cliffhanger.

IND vs AFGH predicted starting line-ups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Chinglensana Singh; Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh; Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi; Hassan Amin, Zohib Amiri, Sharif Mukhammed, David Najem; Abdul Najem, Husin Alizada; Zubayr Amiri, Omid Popalzay, Faisal Shayesteh; Amiruddin Sharifi.

IND vs AFGH top picks

India: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan

Afghanistan: Amiruddin Sharifi, Omid Popalzay, Faisal Shayesteh

IND vs AFGH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Hassan Amin

Midfielders: Faisal Shayesteh, Brandon Fernandes, Omid Popalzay, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Amiruddin Sharifi (VC), Sunil Chhetri (C)

IND vs AFGH Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that India will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above IND vs AFGH Dream11 prediction, IND vs AFGH match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs AFGH Dream11 team and IND vs AFGH Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.