IND Vs SA: KL Rahul Reveals How His Calmness Helped Him Smash A Century On Boxing Day Test

As the start of the second day of the first IND vs SA Test match is delayed, BCCI caught up with KL Rahul after the opener smashed a fantastic century on the first day of the Boxing Day Test.

The 29-year old explained how his calmness and practice to stay in the moment helped him get to the three-figure mark for the seventh time in the Test format.

IND vs SA: KL Rahul reacts to his Test century

While speaking to BCCI.TV after the first day of play, KL Rahul said, "It is truly special. Every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out, and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting, and I did not think too far ahead."

Rahul, who is Team India's stand-in vice-captain due to an injury to Rohit Sharma, is still at the crease and seems to be batting beautifully, having already smacked 122 runs off 248 deliveries. His innings has included 16 boundaries and a six. Interestingly, this was Rahul's sixth away Test century, having scored just one at home.

Moreover, this ton also helped him to achieve a massive milestone as he became just the second Indian opener to score a century in South Africa after Wasim Jaffer did so in Cape Town in 2006-07. After scoring his hundred, Rahul also explained how he was tempted to go over the top to bring up his hundred when South Africa brought the field in.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I was on 99 and with a spinner bowling, I thought it was a good opportunity to take a single or just go over the top because everybody was inside. I did have that temptation to do that but surprisingly, even in England when I got that hundred at Lord’s. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," added Rahul.

India vs South Africa Day 1 recap

Team India began the first Test match in outstanding fashion as they hit 272 runs on the first day for the loss of just three wickets. Other than KL Rahul's century, opener Mayank Agarwal contributed with 60 runs of 123 deliveries. Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli also played a cameo of 35 runs from 94 deliveries. Whenever play resumes, Rahul will walk out to bat alongside Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 40 runs of 81 deliveries so far.