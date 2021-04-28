India Covid Crisis: Premier League Legends, Pundits Send Message To Indian Fans

India is currently witnessing the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak as cases in the country increased by 3,60,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, thereby making it the seventh consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases. As per the data provided by the government, over 3,200 people lost their lives due to the Covid-19 India crisis in the last 24 hours. With the India Covid crisis worsening day by day, Premier League India sent out an informative and supportive message to their fans.

India Covid crisis beyond control

According to information from worldometers.info, India overtook Brazil to become the second-worst country affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Covid cases in India have risen to a total of 17,997,267 and authorities fear that it will not take long for India to become the worst affected county in the world. As of now, the United States is the worst-affected country, having registered 32,927,091 cases in total.

With Covid-19 cases having spiked beyond control, India is at the centre of attention. The Covid-19 surge is not the only issue as the recovery rate is also falling as compared to last year. However, India, which is in urgent need of medical equipment, is reportedly receiving assistance from countries around the world to fight the current crisis.

Covid-19 India crisis in numbers according to states

Shockingly several states crossed their previous records on Tuesday. Kerela recorded 32,819, poll-bound state West Bengal with 16,403 followed by Tamil Nadu (15,830), Gujarat (14,352), Haryana (11,931), Telangana (10,122) and Uttarakhand (5,703). Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor in India Covid crisis with 66,358 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Premier League India Covid crisis message

The India Covid crisis is so bad that it has prompted several politicians, celebrities and sportspeople from around the world to send their messages to their Indian fans. Pundits and legends on the Premier League India Twitter handle told fans to take necessary precautions and stay at home as the Covid cases in India continue to increase day after day. Fans can see the message in the video below.

Premier League fixtures

While fans are at home, they can tune in for an exciting set of Premier League fixtures this weekend. The weekend kicks off with Champions League aspirants Leicester City taking on Southampton at the St. Mary's on Friday night. The Saturday action begins with Premier League leaders Manchester City taking on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park followed by Chelsea taking on Fulham at Stamford Bridge later in the day. Sunday's action features Manchester United taking on arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford while the Premier League weekend action ends on Monday with Burnley taking on Champions League aspirants West Ham at Turf Moor.