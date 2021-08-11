India Defender Sandesh Jhingan To Leave ATK Mohun Bagan To Join Croatian Club HNK Sibenik

ATK Mohun Bagan and India defender Sandesh Jhingan is set to move to Croatia after agreeing to a deal with HNK Sibenik. The 28-year-old, in the past, had expressed his desire to play in Europe, however, nothing had capitalized. The central defender has a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan but includes a clause to allow him to leave in case a European club comes calling.

Sandesh Jhingan agrees to join HNK Sibenik

Sandesh Jhingan was a subject of interest from clubs in Austria, Greece, Qatar, and Croatia, and is said to have picked Croatian club HNK Sibenik as his destination. The Croatian club currently finds itself in the ninth spot out of ten in the table having just one point from four games.

The Talismanic defender will be eligible to play after his registration is verified by HNS, the Croatian Football Federation. The registration ends on August 31 and his representative Anuj Kichlu is putting in all efforts to get Jhingan to Croatia as soon as possible.

The 27-year-old defender began his professional career in 2011-12 with second division side United Sikkim and was drafted into Kerala Blasters FC for the inaugural season of the ISL, wherein the defender was declared as the ISL Emerging Player of the Tournament (2014). The very same year saw the defender win the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year.

Ahead of the 2017-18 campaign Sandesh Jhingan was appointed the captain of the Blasters and under his leadership, the Blasters were solid at the back and conceding only 22 times in the entire season. The player was part of the blasters from the inaugural session up until the 2019-20 season, which the player missed entirely due to an ACL injury.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the towering defender signed a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan. This move made him the highest earner in Indian football and Jhingan became the most talked about transfer of the season. The player created a formidable partnership with Tiri in the defence and ATK Mohun Bagan were a whisker away from clinching the ISL trophy going down to Mumbai City FC in the finals.

ISL season 8 set to begin on November 19

The new ISL season commences on November 19, with the final set to be played in March 2022. Like the last season, the entirety of season 8 will be played behind closed doors in Goa under a secure bio-bubble. This time around the clubs will have to play with a minimum of 7 Indian players, unlike last year where they could field six, this after the Football Sports Development Limited reduced the number of foreign players to six per franchise.

Image Credits: ATK Mohun Bagan FC