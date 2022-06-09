India On Top In AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Rankings; Cambodia Sink To The Bottom

India kickstarted the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers brilliantly as they registered a 2-0 win over Cambodia in their opening match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday. Talisman Sunil Chhetri was once again the highlight of the match as he hit a brace, with a goal on either side of half-time. Following the India vs Cambodia clash, the Blue Tigers took top spot in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier rankings, while the latter have moved to the bottom.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifier rankings update: India on top

After having played a match each, India are at the top of the rankings in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with three points. While they are level on points with second-placed Hong Kong, India have a better goal difference. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are in third place with no points after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Hong Kong, while Cambodia are placed last.

India vs Cambodia recap: Sunil Chhetri scores a brace

Even though India were far from their best during their clash against Cambodia as they failed to make the most of their opportunities, they did do enough to register a 2-0 win over their Asian counterparts. Sunil Chhetri scored a goal on either side of halftime (13th and 59th) to go third in the list of highest scorers in international football among active players with 82 strikes in 127 matches. He is now only behind Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi (86).

The clash had a tense beginning as Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan earned a third-minute yellow card for arguing with the referee. However, with Liston Colaco tripped inside the penalty box by a Cambodia defender, the Blue Tigers earned a penalty. Chhetri made no mistake from the spot as he slammed the ball past the goalkeeper with a powerful strike to give India a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

After the 37-year-old's initial strike, India missed several chances and headed into half-time with only a slender lead. The comfort only arose in the 59th minute when Chhetri scored a fantastic header following a brilliant assist from Brandon Fernandes. This was coach Igor Stimac's first win on home soil since his appointment, having lost three and drawn two earlier.